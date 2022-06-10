Quebec legislature rises ahead of fall election with CAQ riding high in polls

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec legislature is rising for the summer and concluding its final session Friday before Quebecers head to the polls in the fall.

High inflation, immigration and the environment dominated the final question period of the session, as the province’s parties seek to position themselves ahead of the election, expected to take place Oct. 3.

Quebec Premier François Legault and his Coalition Avenir Québec party are polling strongly — consistently higher than 40 per cent, more than double the support of their opponents.

The last major act of Legault’s government was the passage of a wide-reaching bill strengthening the province’s language laws.

The Opposition Liberal Party, which plans to release its election platform this weekend, says Legault has not done enough to help Quebecers deal with inflation, to protect the environment or to improve the health-care system.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, leader of second opposition party Québec solidaire, told reporters Legault has focused on language and identity questions instead of working on issue that matter to Quebecers, like the cost of living and the environment.

