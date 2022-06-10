Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec legislature rises ahead of fall election with CAQ riding high in polls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 12:56 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault, left, responds to the Opposition during question period, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. The National Assembly session will end on Friday as a provincial election will be launched at the end of the summer for an Oct. 3 vote. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault, left, responds to the Opposition during question period, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. The National Assembly session will end on Friday as a provincial election will be launched at the end of the summer for an Oct. 3 vote.

The Quebec legislature is rising for the summer and concluding its final session Friday before Quebecers head to the polls in the fall.

High inflation, immigration and the environment dominated the final question period of the session, as the province’s parties seek to position themselves ahead of the election, expected to take place Oct. 3.

Read more: Quebec is no Louisiana, experts say as premier accused of stoking immigration fears

Quebec Premier François Legault and his Coalition Avenir Québec party are polling strongly — consistently higher than 40 per cent, more than double the support of their opponents.

The last major act of Legault’s government was the passage of a wide-reaching bill strengthening the province’s language laws.

Trending Stories

Read more: Environmental group calls for Quebec election debate on climate crisis

Story continues below advertisement

The Opposition Liberal Party, which plans to release its election platform this weekend, says Legault has not done enough to help Quebecers deal with inflation, to protect the environment or to improve the health-care system.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, leader of second opposition party Québec solidaire, told reporters Legault has focused on language and identity questions instead of working on issue that matter to Quebecers, like the cost of living and the environment.

Click to play video: 'Everyday Joe: Quebec politics' Everyday Joe: Quebec politics
Everyday Joe: Quebec politics – May 8, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec Liberal Party tagCAQ tagQuebec Solidaire tagQuebec environment tagQuebec immigration tagPQ tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQeubec politics tagQuebec Conservatives tagInflatiion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers