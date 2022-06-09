Menu

Crime

Shooting at Maryland factory leaves at least 3 dead

By Kanishka Singh and Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Posted June 9, 2022 5:34 pm
'What in the world is wrong with this country?': Mass shooting victims, families make desperate pleas to U.S. Congress
People whose lives have been destroyed by mass shootings have made heartbreaking pleas to U.S. lawmakers, demanding action on the country's endless epidemic of gun violence. Jackson Proskow reports on the emotional testimonies, how politicians fighting for tighter gun controls are trying to take action, and the rationale of those still opposing reform.

A shooter opened fire at a manufacturing facility in northern Maryland on Thursday, killing at least three people, state police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, opened fire at Columbia Machine Inc’s factory in Smithsburg, Maryland. There was no immediate word on a possible motive.

Read more: Uvalde shooting survivor says school no longer feels safe: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’

Maryland State Police said that three people had been slain. It was not immediately clear if others were wounded.

“My understanding is there are potentially three people killed,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told reporters. Hogan said a state trooper was struck by a round fired by the shooter.

A Colombia Machine spokesperson said that the company was cooperating with authorities in their probe into the shooting but declined to say how many employees were at the site when the shooting happened.

The company supplies concrete manufacturing equipment to customers in over 100 countries, according to its website.

U.S. lawmakers to introduce resolution condemning "Great Replacement Theory"
U.S. lawmakers to introduce resolution condemning “Great Replacement Theory”

The Baltimore office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it was sending agents to the scene in Smithsburg, in northern Maryland near the Pennsylvania state line.

“We are actively monitoring the mass shooting in #Smithsburg right now, and our office is in contact with officials on the ground,” U.S. Representative David Trone of Maryland said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Lisa Shumaker)

© 2022 Reuters
