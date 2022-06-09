Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post to have an all-electric fleet by 2040

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada Post aims to have fully-electric fleet of vehicles by 2040' Canada Post aims to have fully-electric fleet of vehicles by 2040
WATCH: Canada Post aims to have fully-electric fleet of vehicles by 2040

Canada Post says it will transform its fleet of vehicles to be fully electric by 2040, spelling out details Thursday on steps it will take to achieve its target.

The Crown corporation says the electrification of its 14,000 vehicles will serve its commitment to reduce its environmental footprint and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, earmarking $1 billion to do so.

Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, says its road map to get there is based on expertise and the availability of electric vehicles, which are currently not easy to acquire because of the pandemic and the computer chip shortage.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada seeks to develop an electric vehicle supply chain, shift toward greener cars 

Ettinger says the corporation will also focus on building charging infrastructure for the electric fleet.

Story continues below advertisement

He says Canada Post’s plan includes details on how they will build the infrastructure at about 350 of their depots for letter carriers.

Ettinger says the corporation will first add charging stations to the depots currently on electricity grids.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Climate Change tagCanada Post tagCanada post news tagCanada Post electric vehicles tagCanada Post EV tagCanada Post fleet tagCanada Post today tagelectric vehicles Canada post tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers