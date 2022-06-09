Hold-and-secures issued at two Kingston, Ont. schools, lockdown at another

Send this page to someone via email

There were some tense moments inside three Kingston, Ont., schools Thursday morning.

At 11:30 a.m., Frontenac Secondary School and Module do l’Acadie were placed in a lockdown, which is initiated when there is an immediate threat near or in the school.

Nearby Bayridge Secondary School and Bayridge Public School were placed in a hold and secure “out of an abundance of caution” Limestone District School Board representatives said in a news release.

“During the lockdown, those students that were outside at the time remained outside as per safety protocols. Once the search was complete, and Police determined there was no longer an imminent threat the lockdown was lifted, and regular school activities resumed,” the release added.

According to LDSB, the precautions lasted for about an hour.

