Crime

Police seek to identify suspects after paintballs shot from vehicle in Etobicoke

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 12:27 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are seeking to identify multiple suspects wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto’s south Etobicoke.

In a press release, Toronto police said between June 3 and June 6, officers received several reports of suspects shooting paintballs at people from a vehicle in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth Street area.

Police said the suspect vehicles are white and black SUVs.

Officers said the vehicles fled the area “in an unknown direction.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, or who may have video footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

