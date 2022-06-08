Hamilton’s Barton St. reconstruction to begin in 2022, after topping “worst roads” list

Send this page to someone via email

Relief is in sight for those who helped vote Barton Street #1, as part of the Canadian Automobile Association’s Ontario-wide “worst roads” campaign.

A multi-year, multi-phase reconstruction of the beleaguered Hamilton route is scheduled to begin later this year.

Edward Soldo, Hamilton’s Chief Road Official, confirms that a contract has been awarded for a $9 million reconstruction on Barton St. E. between Parkdale Ave. and Talbot St.

He adds that improvements will include road reconstruction, reconstructed sidewalks, pedestrian crossovers and a multi-use path, with the work to be completed in 2022/2023.

Soldo says other segments of Barton, including Wentworth St. to Sherman Ave., Sherman Ave. to Ottawa St., and Ottawa St. to Kenilworth Ave. will be prioritized for scheduled improvements in the coming years.

He adds that the city routinely collects data to identify maintenance needs, and ensure streets “meet or exceed minimum maintenance standards” acknowledging Barton St. E. remains on the radar as an “area of interest.”

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann, speaking during Wednesday’s meeting of Hamilton City Council, added it’s been a topic of “much discussion” over the past 48 hours, since the CAA released its 2022 “worst roads” report.

“As much as we’re all traversing a lot of potholes on Barton St., I’m with you all there”, Coun. Nann says, “I just wanted to reassure residents that it is on the master plan.”