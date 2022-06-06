Menu

Canada

SWAP Hamilton celebrates grand opening of physical space that provides support to sex workers

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 6, 2022 8:52 pm
The exterior of SWAP Hamilton's location on Barton Street East, with the windows full of posters and a balloon display in front of the windows. View image in full screen
SWAP Hamilton has officially celebrated its grand opening at its new home on Barton Street East. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A program that supports sex workers in Hamilton finally has a brick-and-mortar location and has officially celebrated its grand opening.

Jelena Vermilion, executive director of SWAP Hamilton, said the organization’s new home on Barton Street East near Lottridge Street is meant to be a place of solace for sex workers.

“First and foremost, we want to create a space where sex workers can be part of the community and escape from the stigma and vilification that they face on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

“To be part of a community where they know that their work is valued and that they as people are not less than because of the work they do.”

SWAP Hamilton's offices on Barton Street East, which has colourful artwork on the wall, comfortable couches, and reading material set out in a seating area. View image in full screen
The interior of SWAP Hamilton’s offices on Barton Street East. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

The office has amenities like a kitchenette, washer and dryer, internet access, and even an archive of media that prominently features stories about sex workers — media that Vermilion said will allow those who stop by to take in content that “centres their own narrative”.

Read more: LGBTQ, Indigenous and racialized groups fear online hate bill may curtail rights

It will also be where people who do sex work can access counselling services through psychotherapist and registered social worker Arleney Jane Pitts of Hustle Heal Motivate.

Trending Stories

SWAP Hamilton has already been working with Pitts for over a year now, and Vermilion said that the partnership will continue at the new location with some pro-bono services, as well as drop-in counselling on a still-to-be-determined day of the week.

There will also be plans to hold events in the space going forward — things like film screenings, panel discussions, and even potentially collaborating with other local creators like Adam and Steve to host drag show evenings.

Another interior shot of SWAP Hamilton, with more seating and a pinball machine. View image in full screen
SWAP Hamilton has a pinball machine to help with fundraising efforts, as well as an archive of media that focuses on sex workers. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

The space is paid for through roughly this time next year, thanks to a grant from the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

Read more: 30% of sex workers don’t call 911 because of fear of police: study

Vermilion said the intention is to remain at the Barton Street location for as long as possible, hopefully through fundraising and applying for further grants.

She said she’s grateful that SWAP has gotten to this point and has been received so well by Hamiltonians, with some even offering donations in the way of used furniture and helping out with plumbing.

“A lot of this work has been done alone in the sense that sex workers often have to meet their own needs and advocate for their own needs, but we’re really happy to highlight that Hamilton has received SWAP very well,” she said.

“We wouldn’t be as successful and we wouldn’t be able to offer the kind of support we do in the community without the community.”

Click to play video: 'Policing and the sex industry calls for change' Policing and the sex industry calls for change
Policing and the sex industry calls for change – Jan 27, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagsex workers tagbarton street east tagarleney jane tagarleney jane pitts taghamilton sex workers taghustle heal motivate tagjelena vermilion tagswap hamilton tag

