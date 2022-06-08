Menu

Comments

Crime

Stolen dog located, 1 person charged after single vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 5:12 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say a two-vehicle collision on June 4 sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. The Canadian Press file

Police say one person has been charged, and a missing dog has been located after a single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte.

In a press release, Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on June 4, just before 3:30 p.m., officers received report of a single-vehicle collision on Line 7 in Oro-Medonte.

Police said the vehicle struck a hydro pole and landed on its roof.

Officers said the driver fled into the bush.

According to police, the vehicle had allegedly been stolen from Barrie, along with the owner’s dog.

Police said the suspect was found hiding in the attic of a nearby residence.

Police said officers “continued to scour the area searching for the stolen dog,” and found it hidden in a nearby vehicle, where it had allegedly been placed by the suspect.

Officers said 43-year-old Melissa Mattinson from Barrie has been charged with several offences including break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop after an accident.

According to police, Mattinson was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on July 19.

Officers said the dog “appeared uninjured” and was returned to its owner “a short time later.”

