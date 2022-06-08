Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Hamilton eliminates fee for filing of complaints against councillors

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 8, 2022 5:27 pm
"There should be no fee or other barrier to make a complaint to the integrity commissioner", said Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube in his Jan. 12 letter to council.
"There should be no fee or other barrier to make a complaint to the integrity commissioner", said Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube in his Jan. 12 letter to council. Ken Mann / Global News

Hamilton residents wanting to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a city councillor will no longer have to pay a $100 fee.

City council has voted 9-4 to eliminate the charge, after a recent letter from Ontario’s Ombudsman described it as a “barrier” to criticism.

Read more: Niagara Falls to charge $200 fee for integrity complaints

“There should be no fee or other barrier to make a complaint to the integrity commissioner,” said Paul Dube in his Jan. 12 letter.

The $100 charge “may prevent legitimate complaints from being brought forward due to concerns about financial cost,” added Dube.

Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann, one of nine councillors who voted to eliminate the fee during a meeting on Wednesday, agreed that “it fundamentally prevents those with lower income from being able to access this accountability and transparency mechanism.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton city council votes to sanction Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead for conduct violation

Stoney Creek’s Brad Clark added that while $100 may not seem like much money to councillors, “for many people living in Hamilton, disposable income is something that is lacking in the current economy.”

Ward 6’s Tom Jackson was one of four councillors to vote against eliminating the fee.

Jackson calls it a “consequence” for citizens against vexatious or frivolous complaints that are designed to “simply make life uncomfortable.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagHamilton city council tagontario ombudsman tagHamilton integrity commissioner tagcity council hamilton tagfiling complaints tagOmbudsman Paul Dube tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers