Politics

Arctic Council to resume meetings without Russia after protesting Ukraine war

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 8, 2022 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Reflecting on 100 days of war in Ukraine' Reflecting on 100 days of war in Ukraine
WATCH ABOVE: Reflecting on 100 days of war in Ukraine

The Arctic Council is deciding to sit again, after suspending its meetings in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But council members say Russia is not invited to the table and future meetings will only discuss projects it is not involved in.

As well as Russia, the council is made up of Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and the United States and its agenda ranges from climate change to Indigenous issues.

Read more: Canada, 6 other countries leave Arctic Council over Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia is its current lead, but in March all other members pulled out over its attack on Ukraine.

Today, they issued a statement saying there will be a limited resumption of the council’s work on issues that do not require Russia’s attendance.

Click to play video: 'West’s ‘total hybrid war’ on Russia will affect everyone, can’t predict how long will last: Lavrov' West’s ‘total hybrid war’ on Russia will affect everyone, can’t predict how long will last: Lavrov
West’s ‘total hybrid war’ on Russia will affect everyone, can’t predict how long will last: Lavrov – May 14, 2022

The Arctic Council, which was founded in Ottawa in 1996, has led to agreements on issues such as scientific co-operation in the North and preparation to clean up oil spills.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
