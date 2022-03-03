Canada, 6 other countries leave Arctic Council over Russia’s war in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Seven countries that ring the Arctic have pulled out of the international body that oversees its use and development in protest of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

Canada, the United States, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have announced they won’t participate in the work of the Arctic Council or attend any of its meetings until further notice.

The Arctic Council is currently led by Russia.

The council is the main international body that brings together all northern nations to discuss environment and development issues.

0:39 Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘may amount to war crimes:’ Oliphant Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘may amount to war crimes:’ Oliphant

It also includes Indigenous groups as permanent participants.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization was founded in Ottawa in 1996.