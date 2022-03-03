SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada, 6 other countries leave Arctic Council over Russia’s war in Ukraine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2022 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'The latest on the war in Ukraine' The latest on the war in Ukraine
WATCH: The latest on the war in Ukraine

Seven countries that ring the Arctic have pulled out of the international body that oversees its use and development in protest of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

Canada, the United States, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have announced they won’t participate in the work of the Arctic Council or attend any of its meetings until further notice.

Canada targets Russia and Belarus with tariffs, sends more lethal aid to Ukraine

The Arctic Council is currently led by Russia.

The council is the main international body that brings together all northern nations to discuss environment and development issues.

Click to play video: 'Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘may amount to war crimes:’ Oliphant' Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘may amount to war crimes:’ Oliphant
Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘may amount to war crimes:’ Oliphant

It also includes Indigenous groups as permanent participants.

The organization was founded in Ottawa in 1996.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
