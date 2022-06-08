Mississauga will attempt to block injunction request over harassment investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Councillors in Mississauga have instructed the city’s solicitor to fight against an attempt by Coun. Ron Starr to block the release of an integrity commissioner report into allegations he repeatedly vandalized a former colleague’s car.

On Wednesday, councillors decided how to proceed. The meeting was the first full session of council since Starr moved to suppress the integrity commissioner’s report into allegations of harassment.

A motion asked the city solicitor to oppose “the relief sought by” Starr, to take all steps possible to speed up the hearing, to oppose Starr’s request to seal the court documents and to push for Starr to pay the legal fees associated with the court action.

It was alleged in February that Starr had vandalized fellow councillor Karen Ras’ car at city hall, and that the matter allegedly contributed to her decision to resign her council seat.

Mississauga’s integrity commissioner, Robert Swayze, originally declined to investigate Ras’ allegations. After media reporting and pressure from councillors in February, the integrity commission began to investigate.

The filing seeks a declaration that the integrity commissioner is “biased in his investigation” and the City of Mississauga was “politically motivated” in lodging a complaint against Starr in an election year.

Karen Ras’ lawyer, Kathryn Marshall, told Global News she and her client were “disturbed by attempts to block” the release of the report. She said Ras had waited “long enough” to see the outcome of the investigation.

Councillors first discussed the potential injunction during a closed session at a general committee meeting on June 1.

The City of Mississauga wants to wrap up the Starr investigation and publish its results before a blackout begins on Aug. 19, ahead of the municipal elections in October.

“If Council is not permitted to receive and act on the IC’s report before that date, the matter must be suspended until after the municipal election,” the city said.

Details of the allegations that Starr repeatedly vandalized Ras’ car over a period of many months were first reported by CBC News and the Toronto Star in February.

Ras told the CBC that she resigned from her role after her car was repeatedly vandalized and claimed the integrity commissioner and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie didn’t address her concerns.

The CBC reported that Ras’ car was allegedly keyed eight times over two years, and the alleged suspect identified by police was Starr.

In a statement previously sent to Global News, Peel Regional Police confirmed an investigation had taken place but that it was not proceeding with charges against Starr.

Peel police spokesperson Akhil Mooken confirmed officers conducted an investigation “into an allegation of vandalism/property damage occurring within the city hall secure parking garage in April 2021.”

Mooken said in consultation with the complainant and Crown’s office, it was decided that no charges would be laid. Further information wasn’t disclosed by Mooken.

On June 7, police told Global News they had “no further information to provide at this point” in response to questions regarding whether the status of the closed investigation had changed.

Starr’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment after council’s decision was announced but previously said they would not provide further information.

“Given that this matter is now before the courts, we are not at liberty to comment any further regarding this matter at this time,” barrister Adriana Di Biase, part of Starr’s team, said previously in an email.

City officials confirmed in February that staff received a report of vandalism/property damage in the secure city hall parking garage in April 2021.

“City of Mississauga security staff followed and continue to follow all procedures and cooperate with Peel Regional Police in their investigations when asked to do so,” officials said.

Ras’ lawyer said it was “unacceptable” the report had not been completed and published roughly three months after the allegations surfaced publicly.

She called Starr’s injunction request a “delay tactic.”

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca