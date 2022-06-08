COVID-19: Peterborough risk index drops to ‘low’, health unit reports death, hospitalized case

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 is down to “low risk,” following four weeks at “moderate” according to a weekly update from the health unit on Wednesday.

In its update issued Wednesday, the health unit moved the index to “low risk” after being at “moderate risk” since May 18.

The index was “high risk” on May 11.

Read more: Most remaining Ontario COVID mask mandates lifting on Saturday

The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

View image in full screen COVID-19 risk index for June 8, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker site provides updates each Wednesday. The tracker reported the following data for its jurisdiction, which is Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:40 p.m. on June 1:

Story continues below advertisement

Lab-confirmed deaths: 80 since the pandemic was declared — one more since the June 1 update. On March 11, 2022, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 38 since the June 1 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 166 — down from 174 reported on June 1 and 163 reported on May 25. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,546 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday afternoon reported five inpatients, down from 9 on May 31. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 342 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, one more since the June 1 update. There have been 45 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 1. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Resolved cases: 45 additional resolved cases since June 1. The 7,300 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 355,050 doses administered.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 54 per cent have three doses and 12 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 93 per cent have three doses, 47 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 64 per cent have three doses and 14 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 74 per cent have two doses and 16 per cent have three doses

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 34 per cent have two doses

COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week. PLEASE NOTE: we have relocated to Jackson Square at 185 King St. NO WALK-INS will be accepted at this time. To book please use the provincial vaccine booking system online at https://t.co/EW57JD4F95 or call 1-833-943-3900. pic.twitter.com/hGtJ3CKBB2 — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) June 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. Outbreaks declared since June 1:

Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared June 3.

Other active outbreaks:

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Harvest House section. Declared May 30.

long-term care in Millbrook: Harvest House section. Declared May 30. Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26.

Outbreaks lifted since June 1:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 30 and lifted June 6

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 30 and lifted June 6 Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared May 24.

The health unit reports 1,223 cumulative cases associated with 155 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — five more cases since June 1 update.

Story continues below advertisement