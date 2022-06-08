Waterloo Region to offer discount public transit program to more people

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it is will spend $120,000 per year to expand access to Grand River Transit to low-income people with the money coming from the Equity Investment Fund.

It says that it has increased the income limits by 15 per cent, which allows more residents to become eligible for the Affordable Transit Program.

The program allows those that qualify to receive a 48-per cent discount on monthly passes, stored value or MobilityPLUS tickets.

“As part of the work to create and action the Region’s Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan, community leaders identified how meeting residents’ basic needs, including transportation, is critical to their health and wellbeing,” Fauzia Baig, director of equity, diversity and inclusion, stated.

“Expanding the eligibility criteria will make transit accessible to more families and community members, supporting our shared vision for a community where everyone feels safe, and has an opportunity to thrive.”

The region says that staff at Community Service Welcome Centres can assist those that need help to apply for the program.