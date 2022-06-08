Menu

Crime

Audit of several Quebec dioceses’ records identifies 87 abusers in the church: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 1:47 pm
Worshippers pray at Marie Queen of the world cathedral, Thursday, June 23, 2016 in Montreal. The Catholic Church of . View image in full screen
Worshippers pray at Marie Queen of the world cathedral, Thursday, June 23, 2016 in Montreal. The Catholic Church of . Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

An independent audit of more than 80 years of files involving nine Quebec Catholic dioceses found at least 87 abusers among church personnel.

Retired Superior Court justice André Denis reviewed 6,809 archived files between 1940 and 2021 and uncovered 87 people who were the subjects of confirmed or well-founded sex abuse allegations involving minors or vulnerable adults.

Read more: Catholic dioceses in Quebec commission retired judge to look into sex abuse allegations

Those 87 members of church personnel included people who worked for a diocese or parish but not for institutions such as church-run colleges or boarding schools.

They represented 1.28 per cent of the people employed by the church during the period studied, and Denis says none of them are currently working for the church.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec Superior Court allows class-action against Catholic missionary group for sexual assault

The audit involved the dioceses of two church jurisdictions — Montreal and Gatineau — and the bishops overseeing those two regions said in a statement today they welcomed the review.

They say, however, that not all incidents of sexual abuse were reported and that it’s possible no records were kept for certain instances of abuse.

Click to play video: 'Concerns about Quebec inquiry into Catholic Church sex abuse claims' Concerns about Quebec inquiry into Catholic Church sex abuse claims
Concerns about Quebec inquiry into Catholic Church sex abuse claims – Mar 29, 2019

 

