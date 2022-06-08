SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 cases, deaths falling globally, WHO says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 8, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 indicators are down in most parts of the country' COVID-19 indicators are down in most parts of the country
WATCH: COVID-19 indicators are down in most parts of the country

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported globally fell everywhere except the Middle East and Southeast Asia last week, according to a World Health Organization weekly report released Wednesday.

In its latest weekly update on the pandemic, the UN health agency said confirmed cases dropped 12 per cent to more than three million and reported deaths declined 22 per cent to about 7,600.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the continuing decline of COVID-19, which peaked in January, as “a very encouraging trend.”

Read more: Updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosts Omicron protection, company says

Still, he warned that the pandemic was not yet over and urged caution, even as many countries have dropped their coronavirus protocols and segued into trying to live with the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Tedros noted that 18 months after the first mass coronavirus immunization programs began in rich countries, 68 countries have yet to protect 40 per cent of their populations. While enough vaccines are now available, demand has fallen, he said.

Trending Stories

“The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided,” the WHO chief said. “A new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected.”

Click to play video: 'Public health officials trying to determine total number of Canadians with long COVID' Public health officials trying to determine total number of Canadians with long COVID
Public health officials trying to determine total number of Canadians with long COVID

WHO’s pandemic report noted that the number of new weekly cases rose by 19 per cent in the Middle East and inched up by one per cent in Southeast Asia, while falling everywhere else. The number of deaths increased by seven per cent in the Western Pacific and dropped elsewhere in the world last week.

WHO previously noted that the numbers are likely to be an underestimate and dependent on countries’ testing and reporting strategies. Last week, WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, for example, was getting worse, not better.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite multiple offers of help, including vaccines, North Korea has not accepted any offers of aid from WHO and has yet to share more detailed information about how the outbreak is evolving there.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagWHO tagCOVID news tagWHO COVID-19 tagwho covid tagCOVID-19 WHO tagcovid who tagGlobal COVID data tagGlobal COVID spread tagGlobal COVID-19 data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers