Kingston, Ont. man charged with impaired driving following crash south of Peterborough: OPP

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash south of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a a single-vehicle crash on Matchett Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. The uninjured driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, OPP said.

Marc Bourque, 62, of Kingston, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 12, police said.