Canada

Food agency lifts restrictions imposed after discovery of avian flu in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta confirms 5 cases of avian flu spreading to mammals' Alberta confirms 5 cases of avian flu spreading to mammals
Alberta now has five confirmed cases of the avian flu spreading to mammals. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports on a wildlife centre north of Calgary that also has suspected cases spreading to foxes – May 23, 2022

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has ended restrictions in New Brunswick that were imposed following the discovery of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in the province in April.

The viral infection — known as bird flu — spreads easily among birds and has been confirmed in every province except Prince Edward Island.

On Tuesday the federal agency lifted the primary control zone that was imposed after H5N1 avian influenza was detected in a small flock of poultry in the Turtle Creek area of New Brunswick.

Control zones are used to restrict the movement of birds in order to prevent the spread of the infection.

Avian influenza was blamed for the deaths of thousands of seabirds recently around Quebec’s Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

In some cases across the county, flocks of poultry have been culled in order to prevent spread of the infection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
