Canada

New Brunswick detects avian flu case in great black-backed gull

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese' Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese
A confirmed case of the H5N1 Avian flu has been found in Nova Scotia -- in a Canadian goose. Now the department of natural resources is testing birds around the province to get a sense of how widespread the outbreak might be. Amber Fryday has more – Feb 1, 2022

New Brunswick has detected a case of the avian flu in a great black-backed gull in the Riverview area.

In a release, the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development said the Canadian Wildlife Service confirmed the bird had tested positive for the highly-pathogenic avian influenza, also known as H5N1.

Read more: Canada faces some trade restrictions on poultry due to bird flu found in Nova Scotia

The strain of avian flu, which is a viral infection that can spread easily among birds, has been detected in every Atlantic province.

The release said there are several different types of avian influenza. Some wild bird species, like ducks, might carry the virus and infect other birds without getting sick themselves. Meanwhile, other wild or domestic bird species can become severely ill or die after infection.

Read more: Farmers in western Nova Scotia on ‘high alert’ after recent discovery of avian flu

“Although the chances of people getting sick from avian influenza are extremely low, people who work around birds should take extra care,” the release said.

Those who encounter a sick or dead bird should contact the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development at 1-833-301-0334, the release said.

