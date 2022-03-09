New Brunswick detects avian flu case in great black-backed gull

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has detected a case of the avian flu in a great black-backed gull in the Riverview area.

In a release, the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development said the Canadian Wildlife Service confirmed the bird had tested positive for the highly-pathogenic avian influenza, also known as H5N1.

The strain of avian flu, which is a viral infection that can spread easily among birds, has been detected in every Atlantic province.

The release said there are several different types of avian influenza. Some wild bird species, like ducks, might carry the virus and infect other birds without getting sick themselves. Meanwhile, other wild or domestic bird species can become severely ill or die after infection.

“Although the chances of people getting sick from avian influenza are extremely low, people who work around birds should take extra care,” the release said.

"As a general precaution, people should not handle wild birds, dead or alive."

Those who encounter a sick or dead bird should contact the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development at 1-833-301-0334, the release said.