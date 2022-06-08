Morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 8

Landlord/tenant relationship in Real Estate YXE, Saskatchewan Trucking Association on rising fuel prices and Jays Care Foundation getting kids on the diamond.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Delving into the landlord and tenant relationship in Real Estate YXE
People may be looking at becoming landlords as a means of generating passive income.
However, there are a number of areas prospective landlords need to explore before making the decision to rent out their properties.
Ashely Turner from Century 21 Fusion provides a number of tips in Real Estate YXE.
Rising fuel costs impacting trucking businesses
Rising fuel prices are affecting everyone, including truckers who transport products in the supply chain.
Saskatchewan Trucking Association executive director Susan Ewart looks at the impact it is having on their industry and what it means for consumers.
Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond
Each year, millions of people across the country tune in to watch Canada’s baseball team.
Now, the Toronto Blue Jays are doing all they can to make sure kids across the country are able to play baseball.
The Jays Care Foundation has launched a national campaign that will bring play-based programs to kids across the country.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 8
Another beautiful day on the way with plenty of sunshine.
