Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 8

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 8' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 8
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, June 8.

Landlord/tenant relationship in Real Estate YXE, Saskatchewan Trucking Association on rising fuel prices and Jays Care Foundation getting kids on the diamond.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Delving into the landlord and tenant relationship in Real Estate YXE

People may be looking at becoming landlords as a means of generating passive income.

However, there are a number of areas prospective landlords need to explore before making the decision to rent out their properties.

Ashely Turner from Century 21 Fusion provides a number of tips in Real Estate YXE.

Click to play video: 'Delving into the landlord and tenant relationship in Real Estate YXE' Delving into the landlord and tenant relationship in Real Estate YXE
Delving into the landlord and tenant relationship in Real Estate YXE

Rising fuel costs impacting trucking businesses

Rising fuel prices are affecting everyone, including truckers who transport products in the supply chain.

Saskatchewan Trucking Association executive director Susan Ewart looks at the impact it is having on their industry and what it means for consumers.

Click to play video: 'Rising fuel costs impacting trucking businesses' Rising fuel costs impacting trucking businesses
Rising fuel costs impacting trucking businesses

Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond

Each year, millions of people across the country tune in to watch Canada’s baseball team.

Now, the Toronto Blue Jays are doing all they can to make sure kids across the country are able to play baseball.

The Jays Care Foundation has launched a national campaign that will bring play-based programs to kids across the country.

Click to play video: 'Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond' Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond
Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 8

Another beautiful day on the way with plenty of sunshine.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 8' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 8
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 8
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Blue Jays tagSaskatoon Real Estate tagTrucking tagReal Estate YXE tagSaskatchewan Trucking Association tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagJays Care Foundation tag

