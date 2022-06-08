Canadian veteran gifted camper van after successful fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Beneath snow-capped mountains in the Squamish valley, a Canadian veteran finally has something we all want and need — a home.

Eighty-one-year-old Orville Larson has now received his converted van.

“First time I’ve ever had a gift like this in my life,” Larson said. “It’s quite different.”

Orville’s new home-sweet-home comes after struggling to survive by living out of his car, which was a last resort after being evicted from the property he was living on.

Then came a chance encounter with fellow veteran Jeremiah White.

White was troubled after seeing Larson’s living situation, and started a fundraiser.

“We had hundreds of people reach out,” White said.

“We had a list a mile long of people that could help out and things to donate. People donated their time and resources.”

More than $40,000 was raised, enough to buy the van and convert it into a camper-like setup.

Leftover funds are being used to launch “Vans for Veterans” to help other vets who may need help.

“It was really affirming of humanity to see people come together on such a project like this,” White told Global News.

Larson said with his new home secured, he can focus on his passions.

“I can do some hunting and fishing which I haven’t done for some time,” Larson said.

“Thank you very much, I appreciate everything done. This is the most important thing in my life.”

