Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian veteran gifted camper van after successful fundraiser

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 9:58 am
Click to play video: 'Homeless B.C. veteran given new camper van' Homeless B.C. veteran given new camper van
A B.C. veteran who was found living in his car in Squamish has been given a converted camper van, after fellow veterans launched a fundraising drive. Catherie Urquhart reports.

Beneath snow-capped mountains in the Squamish valley, a Canadian veteran finally has something we all want and need — a home.

Eighty-one-year-old Orville Larson has now received his converted van.

Read more: Kingston’s Ride for Dad raises funds and awareness for prostate cancer

“First time I’ve ever had a gift like this in my life,” Larson said. “It’s quite different.”

Orville’s new home-sweet-home comes after struggling to survive by living out of his car, which was a last resort after being evicted from the property he was living on.

Then came a chance encounter with fellow veteran Jeremiah White.

White was troubled after seeing Larson’s living situation, and started a fundraiser.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had hundreds of people reach out,” White said.

“We had a list a mile long of people that could help out and things to donate. People donated their time and resources.”

Read more: Autism Assistance Dog life-changing for Kelowna boy

More than $40,000 was raised, enough to buy the van and convert it into a camper-like setup.

Leftover funds are being used to launch “Vans for Veterans” to help other vets who may need help.

“It was really affirming of humanity to see people come together on such a project like this,” White told Global News.

Larson said with his new home secured, he can focus on his passions.

“I can do some hunting and fishing which I haven’t done for some time,” Larson said.

“Thank you very much, I appreciate everything done. This is the most important thing in my life.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Park Board passes 20-year skateboard plan' Vancouver Park Board passes 20-year skateboard plan
Vancouver Park Board passes 20-year skateboard plan
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fundraiser tagVeterans tagBC tagsquamish tagVeteran tagcanadian veteran tagSquamish Valley tagBC fundraiser tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers