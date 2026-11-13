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1 comment

  1. Rob
    November 13, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    Nope. They had their chance. Get Canadian companies out of American ownership now. You say you’re trying to make Canada stronger but continue selling to Americans all the mines that you so desperately want to approve. It only helps Canada if non Americans own it. And why are we still allowing the US to sell us products they aren’t even the makers of? Just buy from China and other places directly. America doesn’t need to profit from every single item. STOP ALL AMERICAN CONNECTIONS

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Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont. on Dec. 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2026 1:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stelco jobs dispute continues despite federal government deadline'
Stelco jobs dispute continues despite federal government deadline
WATCH: Stelco jobs dispute continues despite federal government deadline – Nov 1, 2026
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Stelco is recalling 175 temporarily laid off workers as it plans to restart its Hamilton, Ont., finishing operations on Dec. 1.

The company said Friday the move is due to increased customer demand.

“I would like to thank our valued customers for the faith they have placed in us, and our workers for the patience and resilience they have continued to demonstrate during this challenging period,” Stelco president Paul Simon said in a statement.

Stelco parent company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. raised the ire of Ottawa when it announced the layoffs in September, as Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said it went against conditions the government set when approving the steelmaker’s sale.

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Cleveland-Cliffs cited US tariffs, weak demand for Canadian steel and competition from imported steel products as reasons for the cuts.

However, it said it has now reached agreement with a sufficient volume of its customers to restart the operations and recall all of the laid off workers.

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The company noted that it will take several weeks to restart operations, but that all affected employees will be made whole retroactively for the standard wages they would have received during the period in which they were temporarily laid off.

The layoff announcement came roughly two years after Cleveland-Cliffs acquired Stelco in 2024 in a transaction that required government approval under the Investment Canada Act.

Joly had put Cleveland-Cliffs on notice last month to address alleged violations of its commitments under that process, including employment guarantees, or face potential legal action.

The federal government was also consulting its lawyers about remarks by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves suggesting he bought Stelco to protect his company’s US operations from Canadian competition.

The minister had warned that Cleveland-Cliffs could be forced to sell Stelco if it failed to meet its binding commitments.

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