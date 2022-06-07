Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta detects second case of monkeypox

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 8:58 pm
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. View image in full screen
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. British health officials reported 73 more monkeypox cases on Monday, June 6, 2022, raising the total to more than 300 across the country. (). Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File

A second case of monkeypox has been detected in Alberta, the province’s chief medical officer of health said Tuesday evening.

“I can confirm that this case is not linked to the first case announced last week and at this time there is no known direct connection to other confirmed cases,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw wrote on social media.

She said the individual is self-isolating and cooperating with health authorities in contact tracing efforts.

“We are prioritizing investigation and contact tracing to reach other individuals who may be at risk of exposure. At this time, the overall risk of contracting monkeypox remains low in Alberta,” Hinshaw wrote.

Read more: Canada issues travel notice as monkeypox continues to spread around the world

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said the poxvirus is “predominantly” spread via close physical skin-to-skin contact, “which is why it can be spread to sexual partners. While monkeypox is not an STI, the majority of global cases to date have been among men who have reported intimate relations with other men.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw stressed that monkeypox is not limited to one community and last week Dr. Theresa Tam said monkeypox isn’t limited to people of any one sexual orientation.

“Anyone with prolonged close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk,” Hinshaw wrote. “It is important to not stigmatize any group.”

Trending Stories

She advised anyone experiencing symptoms of genital sores, fever or rash, especially those with a new sexual partner, should self-isolate and call Health Link at 811.

“Advice to practice safer sex applies to everyone, such as avoiding having sex if feeling unwell,” the CMOH wrote.

Monkeypox cases have been identified in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia since this year’s outbreak began.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Public Health Agency of Canada issued a travel notice as the monkeypox virus continues to spread around the world.

Read more: Monkeypox, severe hepatitis raise concerns of virus outbreaks post-COVID

Travellers are advised to practice enhanced health precautions under the Level 2 advisory.

The travel advisory didn’t list any specific countries, but cases of monkeypox have been reported in places like the UK and U.S.

PHAC recommends consulting with a health care professional or visiting a travel health clinic at least six weeks before travelling. Wearing a face mask, frequent handwashing and avoiding close physical contact with people who are sick is also recommended.

–with files from Irelyne Lavery, Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta health tagdr deena hinshaw tagmonkeypox tagmonkeypox cases tagMonkeypox in Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers