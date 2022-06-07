Small poultry flocks in Summerland, Sechelt, Peace River region positive for avian flu

Send this page to someone via email

Three poultry flocks in separate parts of B.C. have tested positive for avian flu, the Ministry of Agriculture reported Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed that small flocks in the Peace River regional district, the district municipality of Sechelt and the Town of Summerland each tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

“The infected premises have been placed under quarantine by the CFIA and B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food has notified producers within a 10-kilometre radius about the positive test results,” the ministry said.

“Owners of small or backyard flocks are urged to continue to be vigilant and have appropriate preventative measures in place.”

The ministry says those measures include eliminating or reducing opportunities for poultry to encounter wild birds, reducing human access to the flock plus increased cleaning, disinfection and sanitization when entering areas where flocks are housed.

The province says wild birds have also tested positive for H5 strains of avian influenza in multiple regions. The Wild Bird Mortality Investigation Program toll-free hotline — 1-866-431-2473 — accepts reports of dead wild birds from the public.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food continues to work closely with the CFIA and B.C. poultry producers to ensure enhanced prevention and preparedness measures are in place to protect poultry flocks,” said the ministry, which said the first confirmed case of H5N1 in B.C. poultry was at a commercial producer in the North Okanagan in mid-April.

For more information regarding avian influenza, visit the Ministry of Agriculture or the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

