Lake Country, B.C. boy bewitches propmasters with whittled wands and walking sticks

Each cut that Rocklin Broad makes is one cut closer to creating something magical.

The 11-year-old Lake Country, B.C., entrepreneur has been whittling wands and walking sticks for over a year now and what started as a fun way to make a little money after school has quickly turned into a flourishing business.

Last year, Rocklin asked his mother, Carla Broad, to post about his wands on her Facebook page and the two received an unexpected response.

“She said. ‘Sure, I can maybe get you to sell two or three.’ But, then it just blew up and it wasn’t two or three it was like two or three hundred [orders],” said Rocklin.

Not only did they get flooded with orders, but also kind messages.

“The love that came out over a simple [Facebook] post for wands was overwhelming,” said Carla.

“There were hundreds of messages. People were reaching out, wanting to donate. We had a lovely guy out of Tappen [B.C.] with a farm and he donated all of Rocklin’s wood.”

The wands can be used for all sorts of things, from decorations to music note pointers and for play. And of course, to be an expert wand maker, you have to believe in magic.

The intricately-carved wands and walking sticks have caught the eyes of propmasters for Star Wars, who are on the hunt for a walking stick. As well, the new Lord of the Rings series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, looking for a few wands.

“They had one [wand that] they wanted a style of and the other one they wanted me to go crazy,” said Rocklin.

“I am definitely excited. I am definitely going to watch them the second they come out.”

Nothing is confirmed as to whether or not his handiwork will make it on screen yet. While he waits to see whether his work hits the big screen, the carver will be happily whittling away in his garage studio.

