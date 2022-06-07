Menu

Crime

Suspect charged in California hospital stabbing of doctor, 2 nurses

By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
Posted June 7, 2022 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'More deadly mass shootings across U.S. as debate over gun control continues' More deadly mass shootings across U.S. as debate over gun control continues
America has suffered another weekend of deadly mass shootings. At least seven people were killed and dozens more wounded in separate incidents across three states. These tragedies are becoming all to common on U.S. streets, forcing families to bury loved ones and angry residents to demand action from lawmakers. Jennifer Johnson reports.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a man with attempted murder after they say he stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward last week.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, remained inside a storage room at the Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley for hours on Friday before police arrested him, authorities said. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Read more: 3 critically injured after stabbing at medical centre in Southern California

He is being held on $3 million bail on three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The criminal complaint against Amirsoleymani lists five previous convictions, including assault with a deadly weapon in 2008 and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury in 2018.

Police previously said Amirsoleymani had parked his car in the middle of a street and went to the emergency room, where he asked for treatment for anxiety. Prosecutors say he first stabbed the doctor and then the two nurses.

A witness described the chaotic scene as a “bloodbath” to the Los Angeles Times.

Click to play video: 'Things changed after Sandy Hook shooting, they got worse: Frum' Things changed after Sandy Hook shooting, they got worse: Frum
Things changed after Sandy Hook shooting, they got worse: Frum – May 29, 2022

There was no evidence that he knew the victims, Los Angeles police Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference Friday. He remained inside a room in the hospital for about four hours as SWAT team members tried to to negotiate with him before he was finally arrested.

Friday’s attack came only two days after a gunman killed four people and then himself at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble, just hours after buying an AR-style rifle, authorities said.

The man killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office. He blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
