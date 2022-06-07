13-year-old boy charged after threat made to Toronto school: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an uttering threats and mischief investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on June 6, at around 9:38 a.m., officers received a report from a school in the Kingston Road and Galloway Road area.

Police said on June 3, at around 6:31 p.m., and 6:33 p.m., a person allegedly made “two separate phone calls to the school.”

Officers said the person left “two threatening voice mail messages.”

According to police, after an investigation, a boy with “no known connections to the school was identified.”

Officers said the boy turned himself in to police and was “arrested in the presence of his parents.”

Police said a 13-year-old boy from the Peel Region was arrested and charged with uttering threats and mischief.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

“These types of reports understandably cause concern in the community and are taken very seriously,” the release said. “The Toronto Police Service will investigate all reports of this nature thoroughly and will charge offenders accordingly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.