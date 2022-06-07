Police charge 3 suspects in connection with Oakville carjackings

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged in connection with a slew of carjackings in late May and early June in the Oakville area.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say newer model Range Rovers were the vehicles targeted in three separate thefts by the accused on Winston Churchill Boulevard May 27, North Service Road West on May 30 and June 3 at Iroquois Shore Road.

Investigators say the trio were arrested in an attempted carjacking of a Range Rover at Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke on June 6.

The men were riding in a suspect vehicle stolen from one of the incidents in Oakville when they were picked up, according to detectives.

Two 21-year-olds from the Toronto area and a 22-year-old from Welland are the accused.

The Niagara man is facing 13 charges including robbery, wearing a disguise and failure to comply with a release order.

A suspect from North York is facing seven similar charges and a Toronto man is facing three.

HRPS say they have joined a number of Ontario police services in creating a task force to tackle the growing carjacking problem highlighted by a letter from Toronto Mayor John Tory to the Ontario and federal governments.

Tory’s letter revealed a 55-per cent increase Toronto carjackings in 2022 compared to 2021, “representing the largest increase of all major crimes that they track.”

Halton police are suggesting drivers be cognizant of surroundings when entering and exiting a vehicle and while driving.

“If you find yourself a victim of a carjacking, protect yourself and do not try and fight with the suspects,” HRPS said in a release.

“They are often armed and can be violent. Get to a safe place and call 911.”

