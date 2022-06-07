Waterloo school board suspends trustee but keeps reasons quiet

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Regional District School Board says that Trustee Mike Ramsey has been banned from attending any meetings for the rest of the school year.

The board said a complaint was filed back in February, which led to a formal review by its integrity commissioner.

According to the board, the report did not make any recommendations but a meeting was held Monday night to review the report in a private session.

Following that meeting, the board held a public session in which it voted 6-3 that Ramsey had violated the code of conduct.

It then banned Ramsey from attending Committee-of-the-Whole Meetings, in-camera meetings and from receiving in-camera materials until Sept. 30.

He has also been banned from attending the next meeting which is scheduled for June 27.

Board Chair Scott Piatkowski stated that Ramsey was being held accountable publicly despite the fact that the board is withholding the report from the public.

“As public officials, school board trustees are duty bound to be accountable to the public and the WRDSB Code of Conduct is our tool to ensure public accountability,” Piatkowski stated.

In an email, Piatkowski told Global News that the report is being kept private based upon legal advice and the Education Act.

Ramsey himself said the complaint was lodged by another trustee based upon some tweets he had made back in February.

The trustee said he was told that the decision to not release the report was to protect him, but he wants it to be released. He told Global News, ”I think people can draw their own inferences as to how, in my view, how frivolous this complaint is.”

