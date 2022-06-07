Menu

Health

OB-GYN society launches tool kit to collect data on maternal mortality

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2022 1:25 pm
Dr. Diane Francoeur speaks at a legislature committee on health on March 17, 2015 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Dr. Diane Francoeur speaks at a legislature committee on health on March 17, 2015 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada is launching a tool kit to help health authorities review maternal deaths.

The society is set to discuss the initiative aimed at determining the underlying causes of maternal mortality at a conference in Quebec City on Tuesday.

CEO Dr. Diane Francoeur says the program will allow provinces to share data anonymously and work together to identify national trends.

Read more: Aly Jenkins’ death sheds light on maternal mortality

Chief scientific officer Dr. Jocelynn Cook said the tool kit will give health providers a standardized approach to review maternal deaths to allow for more in-depth and consistent data collection.

Statistics Canada says the maternal mortality rate was 8.3 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018.

Francoeur says Canada needs to catch up to other countries in data collection to get a national picture of shifting patterns in maternal health.

Click to play video: 'Advocate draws attention to perinatal mental health' Advocate draws attention to perinatal mental health
Advocate draws attention to perinatal mental health – May 4, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
