Personal support worker in Peterborough accused of cheque fraud, forgery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing charges after incidents involving fraudulent cheques.

The Peterborough Police Service says an investigation was launched after a person reported suspicious activity with the bank account of a 92-year-old family member.

The investigation determined a personal support worker, who had been in the victim’s home, used a victim’s cheque and deposited it into her own account. Further investigation determined the accused also altered a second cheque to a different amount. That cheque belong to her child who received it from a family member, police said.

Darlene Wellington, 40, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a forged document with intent.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 7.

“The accused’s name in this case is being released because there is concern that there may be other victims in the community,” police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call the Peterborough police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.