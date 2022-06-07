Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool in central Edmonton to open June 22

Send this page to someone via email

At least one outdoor pool in Edmonton will open slightly ahead of schedule this summer.

Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool is set to open on Wednesday, June 22.

Earlier this month, the city confirmed its outdoor pools would be on a limited schedule for the season, July 1 – Aug. 31, due to budget adjustments made in 2020 in response to the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Edmontonians voiced displeasure with the rollover decision, and pushed the city to open some pools earlier, if possible.

Several councillors also expressed their disappointment, adding that refunding the part of the operating budget wasn’t on their radar and was simply missed.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi then tweeted that he plans to reach out to city administrators “to see if we can open our outdoor pools earlier to the public this year.”

“(Edmonton) summers are too short as it is, and I want everyone to be able to enjoy them for longer than two months.”

Oliver and Fred Broadstock outdoor pools, along with Borden Natural Swimming Pool, will open as planned on Friday, July 1. Mill Creek Outdoor Pool will be closed for the season for rehabilitation work.

1:38 Pools in Alberta struggling to fill lifeguard and swim instructor positions Pools in Alberta struggling to fill lifeguard and swim instructor positions – Aug 3, 2021

Entry to outdoor pools is free for youth 12 and under. Visitors taking in a public swim are required to sign up online for a 1.75-hour timeslot before they come to any of the outdoor pools. Reservations are not required for early morning lane swim.

Story continues below advertisement

Reservations for Queen Elizabeth pool open June 15, while reservations for the other pools will open June 24.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said it also recently opened all neighbourhood spray parks as well as the City Hall fountain.