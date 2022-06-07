Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville man charged after loaded pellet gun seized by Cobourg police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 12:34 pm
A Belleville man faces weapons charges after police in Cobourg seized guns.
A Belleville man faces weapons charges after police in Cobourg seized guns. Cobourg Police Service

A Belleville, Ont., man faces a number of weapons charges after Cobourg police seized a loaded pellet gun and cannabis following an incident on Monday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Havelock and George streets noticed a man with an open can of beer.

Read more: Cobourg police seek suspect who shot home surveillance camera

Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, police conducted a search of the individual and his belongings and located a loaded black Glock pellet gun, a balaclava and a quantity of illicit cannabis.

Police also determined the man was bound by a court order prohibiting him from possessing weapons.

Nicholas Baumhour, 19, of Belleville was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous person, possession of illicit cannabis and having liquor in an open container in an unauthorized place.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Tuesday, police said.

Police noted the incident was the third one in the last month involving a replica firearm.

“When officers respond to a firearm or weapons call, responding officers treat them as real weapons,” police stated. “There is no way to tell if a firearm is authentic or a replica until an investigation is conducted. Replica firearms, pellet guns, ‘air-soft’ or toy guns used to commit an offence are considered firearms under the Criminal Code. Anyone, of any age, using replica firearms can be subject to serious criminal charges.”

Click to play video: 'Gun sales surge after announcement of new federal firearms bill' Gun sales surge after announcement of new federal firearms bill
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg tagFirearm tagGun tagCobourg Police Service tagcobourg police tagCobourg crime tagReplica Firearm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers