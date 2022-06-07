Menu

Canada

Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2022 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Truro police chief testified at N.S. mass shooting inquiry' Truro police chief testified at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
Chief Dave MacNeil of the Truro Police Force took the stand at the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission. MacNeil said he offered to help the RCMP track down the gunman on the morning of the mass shooting, but they never asked for help. As Graeme Benjamin reports, the union representing RCMP members appeared to try and place the blame on him.

A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer’s 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.

Lia Scanlan in February told members of the mass casualty commission investigating the killing of 22 people she was “glad” there was no provincewide alert about a gunman driving a replica police cruiser.

Read more: Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags

A transcript of her interview was released publicly today, during the public hearings into the tragedy of April 18-19, 2020.

Scanlan says in rural places like Portapique, N.S., where the killing started, “people handle shit themselves,” adding that had the public known the shooter was dressed as an RCMP officer, that information would have put RCMP members in harm’s way.

Read more: Truro police chief says RCMP didn’t ask for help or give full information on mass shooting

Truro, N.S., police Chief Dave MacNeil, however, told the inquiry on Monday that the Alert Ready warning — which would have been broadcast on radio, television and smartphones — should have been issued by the RCMP.

The RCMP instead used social media to provide updates to Nova Scotians about the active shooter, a decision that has been criticized by family of some of the victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.

