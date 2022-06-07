$116M in top prizing up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

Send this page to someone via email

There is $116 million in top prizing up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the draw includes a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 46 $1 million prizes.

The large prize pool comes after no ticket captured the $70 million jackpot in Friday’s draw.

Friday’s draw also included 44 maxmillion prizes, 14 of which were won in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces

While Tuesday’s prize pool is large, it’s not record-breaking.

The largest Lotto Max draws in history took place in June 2021. On both June 18 and 22, there was a $70 million jackpot and 70 maxmillion prizes, meaning $140 million in top prizing was up for grabs. The jackpot was won on the June 22 draw — split between two ticket holders, one in B.C. and one in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of 2022, three Lotto Max jackpots have been won by ticket holders in Ontario, the OLG said, adding up to $112 million.

Thirty-one maxmillion prizes have been won in Ontario since the beginning of the year, adding up to $25.5 million.

— With files from The Canadian Press