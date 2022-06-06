Liberal MNA Kathleen Weil not seeking re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Another veteran Liberal MNA has announced her departure from politics in Quebec.

After 14 years, Kathleen Weil says she is not running again in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Weil says she thinks it’s time for her to devote herself to her family.

She says that when she first ran as MNA, her daughter was 13 years old and now, she is a lawyer.

“I’m proud to say that 14 years later, I leave as a future hockey grandma, looking forward to teaching a new generation how to be steady on their skates and cheering them on at the arena,” said Weil, who is about to become a grandmother for the third time.

The MNA also served as minister of justice under the Jean Charest government and minister of immigration, as well as minister responsible for relations with Anglophones under the Philippe Couillard government.

Weil says she leaves politics proud of her service.

“To help others in big and small ways, to alter in some times even imperceptible ways the course of their lives and to leave our community a better place, that is what profoundly animated me throughout these 14 years.”

Weil becomes the 13th Liberal MNA to announce they’re not seeking re-election this fall.

Other prominent politicians who have announced their departure include former economy minister Carlos Leitão, D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum and former health minister Gaétan Barrette.

Désirée McGraw chosen to run in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

The party has chosen Désirée McGraw to run in the riding Weil is leaving vacant.

McGraw is an internationally renowned climate advocate who has worked extensively in philanthropy.

She’s currently acting as advisor to Philanthropic Foundations Canada and served as the president of the Jeanne Sauvé Foundation.

She was born and raised in NDG and says she decided to run because she could no longer stand on the sidelines with so many issues at stake.

“If elected, I intend to be a strong voice on issues that matter to our community,” McGraw said. “The skyrocketing access to affordable housing and food security even more challenging for so many families.

“Also key is access to family doctors, access to child care and quality education, access to safe and supportive living conditions for our seniors, access to mental health support for our youths and access to justice for all.”

McGraw also criticized the province’s secularism law known as Bill 21, and Bill 96, the province’s reform of the French language charter.

“These are not easy times for our community, these are not easy times for minorities in Quebec,” McGraw said. “We are not reassured by the CAQ’s empty promises and full-page ads in English media when their actions tell a very different story.”

Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3.

