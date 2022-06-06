Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor wins Lady Byng Trophy

Send this page to someone via email

For only the second time in the 2.0-version of their franchise history, and just the sixth time overall, a member of the Winnipeg Jets has won a major NHL Award.

Just prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference Final in Edmonton, the NHL announced that Jets forward Kyle Connor has been named the winner of the Lady Byng Trophy which goes to the player chosen best to combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

Connor joins an exclusive list that includes former Calder Trophy rookies of the year Dale Hawerchuk (1982) and Teemu Selanne (1993), Jack Adams Coach of the Year recipients Tom Watt (1982) and Bob Murdoch (1990), and 2020 Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck.

Connor finished well ahead of 2021 winner Jaccob Slavin of Carolina by a 1527 to 904 margin in voting by conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was third with 272 points.

The 25-year-old from Shelby Township, Michigan, who received 122 first place votes, turned in a career performance for the Jets in 2021-22 by scoring 47 goals and adding 46 assists for 93 points in 79 games while accumulating just four penalties in minutes (PIM).

The 47 goals and 93 points also established single-season highs for the franchise since relocating to Winnipeg from Atlanta prior to the start of the 2011-12 season.

Connor was assessed a slashing minor against Connor McDavid in the second period of a 2-1 shootout loss to the Oilers on Nov. 18, 2021, at Rogers Place. His only other minor was for a hook on Matthew Barzal that prevented a potential scoring opportunity for the Islander forward in the first period of an eventual 5-2 loss at UBS Arena on Long Island on March 11.

The penalty box has been unfamiliar territory for the Jets 2015 first-round draft pick throughout his NHL career. In 386 games, Connor has totaled just 88 minutes while scoring 178 goals and adding 166 assists for 344 points.