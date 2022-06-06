Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Steinbach man killed when SUV crashed into bridge, rolled, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 5:09 pm
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP

A 48-year-old Steinbach man is dead after his SUV crashed into a bridge in the Rural Municipality of St. Anne Saturday night, RCMP in Manitoba say.

The man was driving north on Provincial Road 210 when he crashed into the Seine River bridge south of Provincial Road 207.

Read more: Woman killed in early morning car crash during flight from Winnipeg police

The SUV then entered the ditch and rolled.

Trending Stories

The man was pronounced dead at the scene when police were called to the bridge around 9:30 p.m.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say' Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say – May 17, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Crash tagManitoba RCMP tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagMan Killed tagSteinbach RCMP tagBridge crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers