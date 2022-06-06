Steinbach man killed when SUV crashed into bridge, rolled, RCMP say

A 48-year-old Steinbach man is dead after his SUV crashed into a bridge in the Rural Municipality of St. Anne Saturday night, RCMP in Manitoba say.
The man was driving north on Provincial Road 210 when he crashed into the Seine River bridge south of Provincial Road 207.
The SUV then entered the ditch and rolled.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene when police were called to the bridge around 9:30 p.m.
RCMP continue to investigate.
