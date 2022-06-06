Menu

Crime

Lawyers ask Quebec Court of Appeal to shed more light on secret trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 4:30 pm
The Quebec Court of Appeals in Old Montreal, Que.,Monday, November 9, 2020. View image in full screen
The Quebec Court of Appeals in Old Montreal, Que.,Monday, November 9, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

The province’s attorney general, the chief justice of the Quebec court and several media organizations went before the Quebec Court of Appeal Monday to demand more information about a secret trial.

Their lawyers argued separately that details must be made public regarding the trial, which has been criticized for being contrary to the fundamental principles of the country’s justice system.

Read more: Quebec court chief judge seeks access to sealed documents in secret trial case

The trial’s existence only became public earlier this year because a police informant accused in the case appealed his or her conviction, and the appeals court issued a heavily redacted ruling critical of the lower court proceedings.

Christian Leblanc, a lawyer for media organizations — including The Canadian Press –_ told the Court of Appeal that legal proceedings must be conducted in public to ensure the public’s confidence in the justice system.

Read more: Quebec media pen letter denouncing criminal trial held in secret, kept off court docket

He said that while an informant’s identity needs to be protected, the question becomes where to draw the line regarding what details remain confidential.

The Court of Appeal justices will deliberate before rendering a decision at a later date.

Read more: Quebec justice minister vows no more shadow trials as feds express concern

Most details in the original case are being kept from the public, including the nature of the alleged crime and where it allegedly took place, the name of the police force involved and the names of the lawyers. As well, the original case had no official docket number.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
