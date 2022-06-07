Menu

Landslide risk diminishes for Shuswap mobile home park, evacuation alert rescinded

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 5:17 pm
A photo of Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park. View image in full screen
A photo of Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park. Google Maps

Residents of Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park are able to rest a little easier as of Monday, now that the risk of a landslide has dropped off.

An evacuation alert issued on June 3, by the District of Sicamous due to the threat of a landslide in the Wiseman Creek area of the District of Sicamous, was rescinded on Monday.

That means all residences No. 1 through No. 27 – 5 Highway 97A were given an “all clear.”

In the summer of 2021, the Two Mile Road wildfire scorched the area, forcing around 1,000 people from their homes.

Read more: Landslide threat prompts another evacuation alert for B.C. mobile home park

An ensuing geotechnical engineering study determined that the slopes above the mobile home park are now unstable, with residents at risk of a debris flood and possibly a debris flow.

The report, which can be read on the CSRD website, said the post-wildfire debris-flow hazard at Wiseman Creek is very high.

 

