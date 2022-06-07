Landslide risk diminishes for Shuswap mobile home park, evacuation alert rescinded

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park are able to rest a little easier as of Monday, now that the risk of a landslide has dropped off.

An evacuation alert issued on June 3, by the District of Sicamous due to the threat of a landslide in the Wiseman Creek area of the District of Sicamous, was rescinded on Monday.

That means all residences No. 1 through No. 27 – 5 Highway 97A were given an “all clear.”

In the summer of 2021, the Two Mile Road wildfire scorched the area, forcing around 1,000 people from their homes.

An ensuing geotechnical engineering study determined that the slopes above the mobile home park are now unstable, with residents at risk of a debris flood and possibly a debris flow.

The report, which can be read on the CSRD website, said the post-wildfire debris-flow hazard at Wiseman Creek is very high.