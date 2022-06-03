Landslide threat prompts another evacuation alert for B.C. mobile home park

Another evacuation alert has been issued for residents of a Shuswap mobile home park due to the threat of landslide.
The District of Sicamous issued a warning that there was a heightened risk of a landslide for residents of Sicamous Creek Mobile Home park near Wiseman Creek Friday morning.
“The threat is increasing due to forecast rainfall and may pose a risk,” reads the alert addressed to people living in residences # 1 through #27 – 5 on Highway 97A.
An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give residents time to be ready for a possible evacuation.
Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.
In the summer of 2021, the Two Mile Road wildfire scorched the area, forcing around 1,000 people from their homes.
An ensuing geotechnical engineering study determined that the slopes above the mobile home park are now unstable, with residents at risk of a debris flood and possibly a debris flow.
The report, which can be read on CSRD website, said post-wildfire debris-flow hazard at Wiseman Creek is very high.
— with files from Doyle Potenteau
