Winnipeg woman killed in Gimli skydiving accident

A 53-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a skydiving accident at Gimli Industrial Park, Manitoba RCMP said.

The incident took place Saturday evening, and police were called to the scene around 7:25 p.m., where they found the woman unresponsive on the ground.

Despite emergency medical efforts, she was pronounced dead on-scene.

Gimli RCMP said the woman was a very experienced skydiver wearing appropriate safety equipment, but although her parachute seemed to open at the right time, she went into a spin and crashed to the ground.

There were no issues with the aircraft itself, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.

