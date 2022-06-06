Winnipeg woman killed in Gimli skydiving accident

A 53-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a skydiving accident at Gimli Industrial Park, Manitoba RCMP said.
The incident took place Saturday evening, and police were called to the scene around 7:25 p.m., where they found the woman unresponsive on the ground.
Despite emergency medical efforts, she was pronounced dead on-scene.
Gimli RCMP said the woman was a very experienced skydiver wearing appropriate safety equipment, but although her parachute seemed to open at the right time, she went into a spin and crashed to the ground.
Trending Stories
There were no issues with the aircraft itself, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.
Winnipeg-based soldier died from possible parachute malfunction, says 17 Wing commander
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments