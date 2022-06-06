Menu

Canada

Winnipeg woman killed in Gimli skydiving accident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 3:48 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A 53-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a skydiving accident at Gimli Industrial Park, Manitoba RCMP said.

The incident took place Saturday evening, and police were called to the scene around 7:25 p.m., where they found the woman unresponsive on the ground.

Despite emergency medical efforts, she was pronounced dead on-scene.

Read more: Manitoba man parachutes into power lines, walks away unscathed: RCMP

Gimli RCMP said the woman was a very experienced skydiver wearing appropriate safety equipment, but although her parachute seemed to open at the right time, she went into a spin and crashed to the ground.

Trending Stories

There were no issues with the aircraft itself, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg-based soldier died from possible parachute malfunction, says 17 Wing commander' Winnipeg-based soldier died from possible parachute malfunction, says 17 Wing commander
Winnipeg-based soldier died from possible parachute malfunction, says 17 Wing commander – Mar 9, 2017

 

