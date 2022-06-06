Backers of Calgary to Banff rail line present vision at Chamber of Commerce event

Send this page to someone via email

The backers of a proposed passenger rail line that would connect Calgary to Banff presented their vision at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event on Monday morning.

Jan and Adam Waterous of Liricon Capital Inc., which owns Mount Norquay ski resort in Banff, spoke at the chamber’s Connect Summit on Monday which explores Canada’s transportation and logistics industries.

The pair said they decided to jump into the process in 2015 as part of their goal to try and reduce congestion in Banff. The rail line will be 150 kilometres long and will run on its own track through the CP Rail corridor from Calgary to Banff, Jans said.

Jan and Adam also said the train will run every one to two hours with multiple stops in Calgary and along the route to Banff. The train will be hydrogen-powered and will have economy, premium economy and first-class seating.

Fares will start at $20 for Albertan residents and $40 for non-Albertan residents.

But the company is waiting for a yes or no from the Alberta government before proceeding to the detailed design phase. The detailed design phase includes potentially creating a multi-modal hub that allows direct connection to downtown and Banff from Calgary International Airport.

Currently, Liricon holds the long-term lease for the Banff train station and has secured a commitment from the Canada Infrastructure Bank to cover half of the capital costs of the train. The remainder will be covered by Liricon, its project partner Plenary Americas and debt financing.

Rob Williams, press secretary for the Ministry of Transportation, said the government has not made a decision on whether to fund the project.

“Alberta’s government continues to assess all aspects of the proposed project, but has not made a decision on whether to provide any financial support,” Williams said in an emailed statement.

–With files from the Canadian Press and Adam MacVicar, Global News.