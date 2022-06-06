Severe thunderstorm watch blankets much of Southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

If you started your garden, you may want to make sure your tarps are readily accessible as Environment Canada has issued several severe thunderstorm watches for much of Southern Alberta on Monday.

Current weather patterns are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain, according to the government organization.

As of around the noon hour, alerts were in place for Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cypress Hills Provincial Park and Foremost.

Severe thunderstorm WATCH issued for SE #Alberta and south of #Calgary. Keep an eye on the sky with our SkyTracker Weather App. #ABstorm #YYC #YQL pic.twitter.com/MiszqYAgor — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyLizee) June 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

These types of severe thunderstorms can also produce funnel clouds. Often generated by rotation under rapidly-growing thunderstorms, they’re normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that the rotation could intensify and become a short-lived tornado.

Environment Canada goes on to say landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris a short distance.

These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning, yet should one develop nearby, prepare to take shelter.

Hail and strong wind gusts are also possible along with heavy downpours that can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada reminds those who are outside Monday afternoon that, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

1:43 Winds blow car tent into power lines in Calgary Winds blow car tent into power lines in Calgary