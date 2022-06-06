Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch blankets much of Southern Alberta

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 3:13 pm
A file photo of storm clouds developing over the south end of Calgary on July 5, 2020. View image in full screen
Storm clouds develop over the south end of Calgary on July 5, 2020. Jessika Guse, Global News

If you started your garden, you may want to make sure your tarps are readily accessible as Environment Canada has issued several severe thunderstorm watches for much of Southern Alberta on Monday.

Current weather patterns are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain, according to the government organization.

As of around the noon hour, alerts were in place for Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cypress Hills Provincial Park and Foremost.

These types of severe thunderstorms can also produce funnel clouds. Often generated by rotation under rapidly-growing thunderstorms, they’re normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that the rotation could intensify and become a short-lived tornado.

Environment Canada goes on to say landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris a short distance.

Read more: Weeks ahead will determine what storm season has in store for Alberta: storm chaser

These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning, yet should one develop nearby, prepare to take shelter.

Hail and strong wind gusts are also possible along with heavy downpours that can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada reminds those who are outside Monday afternoon that, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

