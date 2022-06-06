Police charge man after he allegedly boarded Toronto bus with handgun

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been arrested and faces more than 10 charges following a firearms investigation.

Toronto police said they arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly got onto a Toronto bus on May 8 with a handgun.

Almost a month later, on June 4, police executed a search warrant in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West in connection with the incident.

Read more: Police seeking to identify male youth in connection with sexual assault in Toronto

Following the search, Flavio Cinelli, from Toronto, was arrested, according to police.

Officers said he is facing a range of charges including possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of proceeds from crime and five counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

He appeared in court on Sunday.