Police charge man after he allegedly boarded Toronto bus with handgun

A Toronto man has been arrested and faces more than 10 charges following a firearms investigation.
Toronto police said they arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly got onto a Toronto bus on May 8 with a handgun.
Almost a month later, on June 4, police executed a search warrant in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West in connection with the incident.
Following the search, Flavio Cinelli, from Toronto, was arrested, according to police.
Officers said he is facing a range of charges including possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of proceeds from crime and five counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He appeared in court on Sunday.
