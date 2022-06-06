Recent rescue of hikers in N.S. highlights need for proper planning, RCMP warn

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP are advising people to plan properly before heading out on a hike, especially to remote areas.

They say a recent search and rescue operation for two injured hikers in a remote area of Cape Breton highlights the need for the public to be more aware of the dangers involved in exploring the outdoors.

The May 21 rescue involved three ground search and rescue teams, RCMP officers, paramedics and other first responders, as well a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter belonging to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax.

While the rescue was successful, the RCMP is advising the public to plan ahead, especially if they are heading to areas where there may be no cellular service.

They say that in areas of Cape Breton Highlands National Park, hikers should be equipped with a satellite phone.

Sebastien Marcoux, a visitor safety officer with Parks Canada, is advising people to go to AdventureSmart.ca for tips on exploring the outdoors safely.