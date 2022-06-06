Menu

Canada

Recent rescue of hikers in N.S. highlights need for proper planning, RCMP warn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 2:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Injured hiker airlifted after 20-foot fall during Baden Powell hike, North Shore Rescue says' Injured hiker airlifted after 20-foot fall during Baden Powell hike, North Shore Rescue says
A hiker had to be rescued in the North Shore mountains after she fell 20 feet on the side of Baden Powell Trail.

The RCMP are advising people to plan properly before heading out on a hike, especially to remote areas.

They say a recent search and rescue operation for two injured hikers in a remote area of Cape Breton highlights the need for the public to be more aware of the dangers involved in exploring the outdoors.

The May 21 rescue involved three ground search and rescue teams, RCMP officers, paramedics and other first responders, as well a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter belonging to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax.

Read more: 2 hikers rescued after getting injured on remote Nova Scotia trail

While the rescue was successful, the RCMP is advising the public to plan ahead, especially if they are heading to areas where there may be no cellular service.

They say that in areas of Cape Breton Highlands National Park, hikers should be equipped with a satellite phone.

Sebastien Marcoux, a visitor safety officer with Parks Canada, is advising people to go to AdventureSmart.ca for tips on exploring the outdoors safely.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
