Construction begins on Vernon, B.C. permanent supportive housing

Construction is underway on 51 units of permanent supportive housing units in Vernon that have been in the works since 2019.

“The importance of safe, secure housing for people experiencing homelessness cannot be overstated,” Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee said in a press release.

“I’m really happy to see construction begin on this project. When people without homes are provided a place to call their own with personalized supports to help them succeed, our whole community benefits.”

Located at 2307 43rd St., the development that’s slated to open in 2023 will be a four-storey modular building with 51 self-contained units, including three one-bedroom units and five accessible units for people living with disabilities. Each unit will have its own private washroom and kitchenette. The building will also have a commercial kitchen, laundry facilities and storage space.

The development will save on construction time and costs by using already-constructed modular homes that are in storage in Penticton. The homes will be transported to the construction site in Vernon for assembly.

The building will be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society.

The society will provide residents with support services, including daily meals, life-skills training, employment assistance, counselling, physical and mental-health resources, as well as referrals to addiction treatment and recovery services. The site will have staffing 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to provide around-the-clock support to residents.

Construction is expected to be complete in spring next year.

