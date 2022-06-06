Registration for Toronto summer recreation programs starts Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says registration for summer recreation programs starts Tuesday morning.

The signup starts at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 and the programs begin on July 4.

Programs include arts, sports, swimming, fitness and wellness.

More than 6,500 registered courses are available, the city said, with about 114,500 spaces available. The fastest way to register is online, though phone registration will also be available at 416-396-7378.

For in-person registration, five community centres will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon:

Centennial Recreation Centre at 1967 Ellesmere Rd.

Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre at 29 St. Dennis Dr.

Driftwood Community Recreation Centre at 4401 Jane St.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre at 220 Cowan Ave.

Wellesley Community Centre at 495 Sherbourne St.

“For the first time in two years, we are delighted to be able to offer a full and dynamic offering of summer programs for Torontonians of all ages and help create a healthy, fun and memorable summer,” Mayor John Tory said.

The City said spaces are still available for CampTO programs which will run weekly from July 4 to Sept. 2.

Registration for #CityOfTO's summer recreation programs starts tomorrow, Tuesday, June 7 at 7 a.m. Programs begin the week of July 4. More info at https://t.co/OGcBge0WpN News release: https://t.co/O9j34PcWeU @TorontoPFR pic.twitter.com/5njouEOsfh — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 6, 2022