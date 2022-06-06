Menu

Canada

Registration for Toronto summer recreation programs starts Tuesday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 12:02 pm
Toronto City Hall by Nathan Phillips square in Toronto, Ont., on Sunday, July 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
Toronto City Hall by Nathan Phillips square in Toronto, Ont., on Sunday, July 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

The City of Toronto says registration for summer recreation programs starts Tuesday morning.

The signup starts at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 and the programs begin on July 4.

Programs include arts, sports, swimming, fitness and wellness.

More than 6,500 registered courses are available, the city said, with about 114,500 spaces available. The fastest way to register is online, though phone registration will also be available at 416-396-7378.

Read more: City lifeguards set to return to Toronto beaches this weekend

For in-person registration, five community centres will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon:

  • Centennial Recreation Centre at 1967 Ellesmere Rd.
  • Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre at 29 St. Dennis Dr.
  • Driftwood Community Recreation Centre at 4401 Jane St.
  • Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre at 220 Cowan Ave.
  • Wellesley Community Centre at 495 Sherbourne St.
“For the first time in two years, we are delighted to be able to offer a full and dynamic offering of summer programs for Torontonians of all ages and help create a healthy, fun and memorable summer,” Mayor John Tory said.

The City said spaces are still available for CampTO programs which will run weekly from July 4 to Sept. 2.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagCity of Toronto tagSummer Camps tagToronto Summer Camps tagToronto Recreation tagToronto Recreation Programs tagtoronto summer recreation program signup tagtoronto summer recreation programs tag

