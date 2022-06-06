Rising waters prompt Mission Creek Greenway underpass closure in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Rising water levels forced the closure of the Casorso Road bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan said in a Monday press release that it has placed barricades and closure signs at these locations and they will remain closed until the water recedes.

“Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe,” reads the alert.

“Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed.”

Regional parks staff are monitoring creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

People are reminded that during spring runoff, water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches are advised to watch for floating debris that may be carried into the lake by spring runoff.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.