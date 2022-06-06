Former Calgary MP Rob Anders’ tax evasion trial begins Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A two-week trial is scheduled to begin in the tax evasion case of former Conservative member of parliament Rob Anders.

Anders, who is now 50, faces five charges, some of which date back to his time in politics.

He was elected as a Reform MP in 1997 and went on to represent his Calgary riding until 2015.

Court documents show that tax authorities allege Anders failed to report more than $750,000 in net income over five years.

He has entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges.

The government alleges that Anders under-reported his income in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

Prosecutors further allege that between 2012 and 2018, he evaded payment of taxes, and between 2012 and 2015 he claimed refunds or credits he wasn’t entitled to receive.

An application to obtain a search warrant for his Calgary home was filed in March 2013 by the Canada Revenue Agency and outlines some of the allegations in the investigation.

The charges stem from an audit in 2012 and 2013 that found reported net rental losses on properties in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario at the same time as there were “unexplained” deposits in Anders’s bank account.

